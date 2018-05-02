Continuing The Discussion On Saving Seeds

From one of our discussions about growing plants from seeds, you will remember that doing so does not always produce a true “clone” of the original plant. This is why many of our fruit and nut trees are, in fact, grafted — in a necessary and worthwhile effort to keep only the best of the best traits as a part of every pollination. So does that mean there is no value in keeping seeds around? Not hardly. In fact, there are massive seed saving vaults around the world doing just that, in the event of a Doomsday scenario where we might find ourselves having to “start over,” so to speak.

From Wikipedia we learn that the largest such facility is the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway, which is located about 800 miles from the North Pole to help you get oriented. As recent as February 2017 (the latest data I could source) “there were close to 931,000 seed samples stored here, each one stored in a three-ply foil packet, then placed in plastic tote containers on metal shelving racks. The storage rooms are kept at -18 degrees C, or about -.4 degrees F. Such a low temperature coupled with a limited access to oxygen helps ensure a very low metabolic activity, which ultimately delays seed aging. The facility’s roof and vault entrance are filled with highly reflective stainless steel, mirrors and prisms. Such an installation allows any polar light to be reflected in the summer months, while in the winter time there is a network of 200 fiber-optic cables, giving the vault a muted greenish-turquoise to almost white light. The Seed Vault has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples. Each sample contains an average count of 500 seeds, so a maximum of 2.25 billion seeds can be stored in the facility. The collection and storage of the world’s seeds will continue for some time. Amazingly, when just half of the first of the three vault rooms is filled, it will hold the world’s largest collection of seeds.”

But Svalbard is not the only such facility in the world. As recently as mid-2013 there were more than 1,000 known seed banks, collaboratives and exchanges around the world being supported by farm groups, nonprofits, and of course, governments. From the Agprofessional website, I found that besides Svalbard, there are the following major Seed Vaults around the world. Where some of these vaults are “growing” might surprise you.

“AVRDC” — The world Vegetable Center is located in Tainan City in Taiwan, and currently contains almost 60,000 different germplasms form over 150 countries. Concord, Mass., and Puerto Maldonado, Peru, are both home to Camino Verde, a major seed vault that holds more than 250 tree cultivars. Additionally, the Living Seed Bank is a botanical garden in a part of Puerto Maldonado with more than 250 fruit trees species.

Our own state of Hawaii has the Hawai’i Public Seed Initiative. In Iowa (which you have probably heard about) there is the Seed Savers Exchange (SSE). It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and sharing heirloom seeds. SSE’s mission is to “conserve and promote America’s culturally diverse but endangered food crop heritage for Future Generations by collecting, growing, and sharing heirloom seeds and plants.”

“In Australia, there is the NSW Seed Bank, which began in 1986 as an initiative to collect wild seeds for the Australian Botanic Garden in Mount Annan. Over the last three decades, the seed bank has grown to save and preserve Australian native and threatened plant species. After a major upgrade in 1999 and a partnership with the Millennium Seed Bank created in 2003, the NSW Seed Bank launched a range of horticultural research projects in their on-site laboratory. The NSW Seed Bank now documents 600 threatened plant species and 81 threatened ecological communities. In Louisiana, there is the Louisiana Native Plant Initiate whose mission is to collect seeds to save native plants. There are also facilities in such varied locations as New York City, India, England, Colorado and Arizona.”

This is a fascinating part of science that has become necessary, I presume, because we just can’t seem to get along with one another. A recent report carried out by the Royal Botanic Gardens, in Kew, estimated that “there are 390,900 plants known to science, including 2,034 that were just discovered in 2015. Almost a quarter of these known plants are at a genuine risk of extinction, due to climate change, habitat loss, disease and invasive species.” So what do you think? Are you as glad as I am that somebody is minding the earth’s plants?

Observation: "An archaeologist is the best husband a woman can have. The older she gets, the more interested he is in her." — Agatha Christie

