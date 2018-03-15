Cora Barnes, 88, of 1001 N. King Ave., Dunn, died Sunday, March 11, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Cape Fear Conferene “A” Headquarters Facility, 25 Beaver Road, Erwin, by Chief Apostle Dr. Ron Spears. Burial will be at Riverside Community Cemetery, Erwin.

Survivors include her husband, William D. Barnes Jr.; sons, Pastor Clarence Byrd (Lottie) of Dunn, Minister Darren Barnes (Monical) of Portsmouth, Va., and Anthony Barnes (Keva) of Waldorf, Md.; daughters, Pastor Laverne Spears (Ron) of Dunn, Eldress Gloria Walker of the home and Betty Maxine Spears of Spring Lake; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference “A” Headquarters Facility.

Arrangements by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

