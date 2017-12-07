Country Christmas Show Friday At Coats Senior Center

• Breakfast, visit from Santa Saturday at Coats Community Church.

The Coats Senior Center is making preparations for “A Burlap and Lace Country Christmas Show” to be held Friday. Tickets are $20 per person and are on sale at United Hair Salon and the Coats Senior Center. Those attending are encouraged to donate household paper products (bathroom tissue, paper towels, laundry products, etc.) to be distributed to needy seniors in the area. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday morning from 9 till 11, Coats Community Church will host breakfast and a visit from the man himself, Santa Claus. It will be a great time of fellowship and lots of fun. You’re welcome to take photos, make a Christmas ornament with your child, enjoy a hot breakfast and get to know new people. The church is located at the intersection of N.C. 27 and N.C. 55 in Coats. Please join in. For more information, call (919) 915-9276.

I would like to wish a very happy birthday to Ida Lee Stone celebrating her 97th birthday this week! Happy birthday also to Jay Johnson, Brian Raynor, Dawn Denning, Greg Stevens, Sandra Weaver, Curtis Betts, Amanda Langdon, Charlie Stevens, Mary Kaneklides, Clay Fleming, Joshua Hudson, Bruce West, Jewel Johnson, Erran Nichols, Jonathan Honeycutt, Michael Denning, Krystal Altman, Barbara Pope, Macy Smith, Don Moore, Beth Gurkin, Cashie Parrish and Celia Barbour.

Happy anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hamby and Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Beasley.

Ron’s Barn offers the finest southern gospel groups live every Thursday night from 7 to 8:30. Admission is free with your meal served from 5 to 9. This week’s singing group is Lumber River. Next week’s group is The Dosses from Denton.

My deepest sympathy to the family of Sue Stone.

Prayers for Faye Smith, Melody McGee, Brittany Adams, Doug Johnson, John Nolan, Mary Mozingo, Jimmy Gaines, Joan Harmon,Chris Johnson Freitas, John Freitas, Alice Faye Weaver, Mackenzie Beasley, Betty Johnson (Hoover’s wife), Paul Johnson,Jo Hawley, Pete Ennis, Doyle Barbour, Denise Currin Matthews, Don and Patty Godwin, Dorothy Denning, Clara Wood, Donna Frye Ferrell, Lou Lamm, Betty and Stacey Johnson, Peggy Senter, Frank and Pat Whitesell, Ann Beasley, Peggy Barnes, Wynonna Ennis, Charles Phillips, Bertha and Kermit Turner, JoAnne Turlington, Paula Blackman, Lloyd Hall, Peggy Godwin, John and Kathi Ennis, Marianna Williamson, Carol Byrd, Keith Williams, Clara Weaver, Sandra C. Byrd, JoAnn Jefferson, Alice Lou Roberts, Kaylan King, Dennis Rose, Jean Landreth, Pastor Thomas Washington, Elise Avery, Dick Stewart, Marshall Pleasant, Betty Gregory, Jean Pleasant and all those in nursing homes.

My quote this week is from Susie Lawson: “May you be honest with God about the hurts in your heart. May you discern the difference between grief and selfpity. May you be OK with not always being OK. God will one day wipe away every tear from your eyes, but until then, He wants to help you walk this journey with peace in your heart and assurance in your soul. He is with you. He will heal you. And He will one day turn your mourning into dancing and your sorrow into songs of joy. In the meantime, enjoy the little graces you find along the way. Celebrate the small victories. Dare to dream. And take one step at a time. You’re going to be OK. Blessings on your day today.”

If you have information to go into the paper, give me a call at (910) 897-6132, email me at dragonflyfloristnc@ gmail.com by Monday or come by Dragonfly Florist in Coats to speak with me personally.

