County Gathering Input On Shawtown School

Harnett County will host a community meeting Thursday, March 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shawtown Community Building at 28 Bethea Road, Lillington. County officials will provide an update regarding possible plans for the former Shawtown School site, which is located adjacent to the community building, and will give citizens an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Contact the Harnett County Manager’s Office at 910-893-7555 with any questions.

Comment

comments