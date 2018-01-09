Courtnay R. McLean Stewart, 37

Courtnay Raynel McLean Stewart, 37, of Dunn died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Universal Healthcare in Lillington after an extended battle with cancer. She was born on April 1, 1980, to Evestus and the late Beulah Lewis McLean. She graduated from Triton High School, Class of 1998. She furthered her education at Miller-Mott College with a degree in Medical Office Technology. She worked at various establishments which included Goody’s, Hardee’s, Food Lion and Walmart.

The family will receive friends today at 12:30 p.m. at The Cape Fear Conference Headquarters in Erwin. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Dunn.

Survivors include her father, Evestus McLean; her husband, Gary Stewart of Killeen, Texas; daughters, Shaquana McLean of Dunn and Makayla Stewart of Killeen; sons, Jalen and Jemalle Cameron of Dunn, Jamarius and Jacory Stewart of Killeen; a sister, Cynthia Lewis of the home; a brother, Christopher McLean of Lillington; and three grandsons.

Arrangements by Hugh Sanders Funeral Home, Smithfield.

