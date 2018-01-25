Culaye H. Dunn, 86

Culaye Holmes Dunn, 86, of Hodges Chapel Road, Dunn, died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

Mrs. Dunn was born June 16, 1931, in Harnett County, daughter of the late Dalton and Omelia Hodges Holmes. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Otis and Eslone Holmes; and sisters, Thelma Johnson, Alma Lee, Christine Holmes and Aneria Lee.

Mrs. Dunn was a graduate of Dunn High School and East Carolina University. She was a retired teacher and accountant having taught at Benson High School and Dunn High School.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Timothy Dean, Michael Preddy and Dennis Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Devotional Gardens.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Carroll Dunn; sister, Pauline Holmes Beasley of Dunn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service, and other times at the home of Ben and Pat Best.

