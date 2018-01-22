Cumberland Cooperative Extension Offers Workshops

. Get tips on pruning plants and Super Bowl snack ideas.

The Cumberland County Cooperative Extension has announced the Better Living Series Workshops “Plunge Into Pruning” and “Super Bowl Snack Ideas” in January. Both workshops will be held at the Cumberland County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 301 E. Mountain Drive, Fayetteville.

• Plunge Into Pruning — The workshop “Plunge Into Pruning” will be Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants will learn the what, when, why and how of dormant plant pruning in the garden. Classic plants that shine during the winter will be featured. The $10 registration fee is due by Wednesday.

. Super Bowl Snack Ideas — The workshop Super Bowl Snack Ideas is Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees will discover some classic favorite snacks with a healthy twist just in time for the big game. The $10 registration fee is due by Friday. Class size is limited; early application is encouraged.

For additional information, contact Susan Johnson at 910- 321-6405 or email susan_johnson@ ncsu.edu.

For a complete list of the 2018 Better Living Series workshops and the Better Living Series registration form, visit cumberland. ces.ncsu.edu.

For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Lisa Childers at 910-321-6880 no later than five business days before the event.

