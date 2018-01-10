Cumberland Sheriff Breaks Up Child Slave Ring

• Godwin children, not being schooled as young as 9, forced to work to bring in cash.

The leader and nine members of an alternative religious group operating near Godwin have either been arrested or are sought.

Religious leaders were using children to operate a string of fish markets in the Cumberland County area, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

In February of 2017, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the operation of the McCollum Ranch located at 5953 McCollum Road, Godwin.

An investigation revealed John C. McCollum and others were operating at least three John C’s Fish Markets and mobile grills in Fayetteville, and one John C’s Fish Market in Lumberton, to make money and pay for the communal property.

Several former residents of the McCollum Ranch said Mr. McCollum and others were holding children, ages ranging from 9 years old to 17 years old, in involuntary servitude, according to a press release. The children had to work full time in the fish markets with little to no compensation. The children were performing labor such as lifting heavy boxes reportedly some weighing approximately 50 pounds, keeping fish iced, cutting fish and cleaning; additionally, many of the children were performing construction and maintenance on the mobile grills after fish market hours.

The former residents also told investigators the children were not attending school and were being denied adequate education and care.

Fraud, Too

On March 2, 2017, the sheriff’s office received information from the Raleigh Police Department of a reported fraud that was perpetrated by members of the McCollum Ranch. The victim said members of the McCollum Ranch, including Brenda Hall and Mr. McCollum, used her personal information to generate a fraudulent high school transcript which was subsequently used to apply for admission and financial aid at Wake Technical Community College, according to the press release. The victim alleged Mr. McCollum and others at the McCollum Ranch used the fraudulent transcript to secure funds from financial aid to benefit the criminal enterprise at the McCollum Ranch.

Runaway

On Aug. 10, 2017, the Fayetteville City Police Department received a call that a 15-year-old juvenile ran away from the McCollum Ranch and was gone from the ranch for approximately three weeks before being reported missing by his mother. The 15-year-old was located at an address located off Rosehill Road.

The 15-year-old juvenile said he ran away from the McCollum Ranch because he and his brother were forced along with several other juveniles to work in the John C’s Fish Markets for excessive hours, typically more than 40 hours a week, for little to no compensation. Information provided to investigators from interviews of the children living on the McCollum Ranch revealed Mr. McCollum and his agents were holding the children in involuntary servitude by means of force fraud, or coercion, for profiting and funding the McCollum Ranch.

“The children were living in the McCollum Ranch with their mothers and/or guardians who are also agents and/or managers of the criminal enterprise affiliated with McCollum and John C’s Fish Markets,” the press release revealed.

Fake Home School

The investigation revealed Brenda Joyce Hall, a resident of the McCollum Ranch, was managing a fraudulent home school program called the Halls of Knowledge Home School. A press release from the sheriff’s office said the Halls of Knowledge Home School was not providing education to the children.

“Furthermore, the Halls of Knowledge Home School and its manager, Brenda Hall, provided fraudulent high school transcripts to those residing on the ranch in an effort to acquire admittance into online programs through Wake Technical Community College(s) and other schools. Ultimately, the fraudulent transcripts and falsified educational status were used as a means to attempt academic and monetary fraud by means of securing financial aid which sums were converted by McCollum and others to benefit the criminal enterprise, the press release said.

Warrants for arrest were obtained for several members of the McCollum Ranch for continuing criminal enterprise, involuntary servitude of a minor, obtaining property by false pretenses and Conspiracy. Warrants for arrests were obtained for John C. McCollum, Brenda Hall, Cornelia McDonald, Pamela Puga Luna, Shirley McNatt, Daffene Edge, Kassia Rogers, Irish Williams, Shirnitka McNatt and Earlene Hayat.

Four of the ten suspects have been arrested; John McCollum, Cornelia McDonald, Brenda Hall and Pamela Puga Luna are currently being held on secured bonds in the Cumberland County Detention Center. The other six suspects, Shirley McNatt, Daffene Edge, Kassia Rogers, Irish Williams, Shirnitka McNatt, and Earlene Hayat are all wanted for outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that if anyone has information relating to the location of these suspects, contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Comment

comments