DACC Business Impact On I-95 Widening Project

Deadline for reservations is March 26.

The Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting reservations for its next event in its Business Impact series, “I-95 Widening Project.”

The event will be held Thursday, March 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunn Community Building, 205 Jackson Road.

Presentations will be given by Greg Burns, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation, 6th Transportation Division, and Scott Boyles, project manager with Gannett Fleming Inc.

There will be an audience panel discussion featuring Mr. Burns and Mr. Boyles, along with NCDOT representatives Steve Kendall, Randy Wise and Michale Baker and international representatives Emaly Simone and Susan Lancaster. There will be a question-andanswer session and time for networking.

The luncheon event is $12 per person, and includes a catered lunch.

RSVP’s are required by Monday, March 26. Space is limited.

For more information, or to register, call 910-892-4113 or email office@dunnchamber.com.

