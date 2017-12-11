Daily Record Photos/Melody Brown Peyton

The Town of Erwin Christmas Parade is being held tonight at 7.

There is a homemade float contest planned, with a cash prize for first place.

There are a total of 78 entries, many of which have multiple vehicles; for a grand total of 219 participants.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the Erwin Fire Department will act as grand marshal.

Parade entries will begin to gather at 6 p.m.

The route begins on 10th Street, travels up Denim Drive to the Erwin Fire Department and takes a right down 13th Street into the mill parking lot on J Street.

For the first time, there will be bagpipe players following the lead Erwin Police car.

There will also be a few vendors, the snow machine will be set up and Santa Claus will be in the Santa House after the parade.

— Shaun Savarese

