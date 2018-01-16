Daniel K. Sullivan, 82, of Coats died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benson.

Mr. Sullivan was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Illinois to the late William Charles and Sarah Carter Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan was a retired painter with Gary Community School System.

A private graveside service will be held.

Survivors include sons, Daniel Sullivan II and wife Lori, Gary Sullivan and wife Rhonda, all of Coats; daughters, Ruth Chappell and husband Harold of Coats, Donna Pygott and husband Mark of Raleigh; grandchildren, Daniel Sullivan III and Kenneth Loyd; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Aubrey Sullivan; brothers, Tom Sullivan and Charlie Sullivan, both of Indiana, and Albert Sullivan of Washington State; and many nieces and nephews.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials may be made to North Raleigh Ministry, 9650 Strickland Road, Ste 161, Raleigh, NC 27615.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home.

