Danny B. Adams, 65

Danny Bruce Adams, 65, of 971 Black Creek Road, Four Oaks, died Saturday, April 21, 2018, at WakeMed in Raleigh.

Mr. Adams was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Johnston County to the late Needham Alton and Betty Baker Adams. He was preceded in death by a sister, Vonnie Adams; and a stepdaughter, Heather Jones. Mr. Adams was a retired painter. He also owned and operated the former Doughboy’s Pizza in Four Oaks.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks. The Rev. John Norman Jr. will officiate.

Survivors include are his wife of 36 years, Brenda Kay Edwards Adams; son, Robbie Adams and wife Carol; daughter, Tracy Langston; stepsons, Leo Jones, Roy Jones and wife Liz; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Patty Adams, Arlinda Garner and Dorothy Moore; brother, Steve Adams; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends immediately following the memorials service at the funeral home.

