Danny L. Baker, 64

Danny Lee Baker, 64, of 7770 U.S. 301 South, Four Oaks, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Johnston Health in Smithfield.

Mr. Baker was born Sept. 22, 1953, in Johnston County the late Jay Gold and Lizzie Cleo Allen Baker. He was employed with Jymco as a truck driver.

Funeral services will be held this morning at 11 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks. Burial will follow at Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens in Smithfield.

Survivors include his wife of eight years, Dorothy M. Baker; stepchildren, Felicia and Brandon Dominguez, Ricky Norris Jr., Christopher Bottoms and Jessica Bottoms, all of Four Oaks; grandchildren, Emily Dominguez, Lillian Dominguez, Alison Bottoms, Saniya Harris and Bentley Dominguez; brothers, Rudolph Baker and wife Pat of Smithfield, Maylon Baker and wife Agnes of Knightdale, Glenn Baker and wife MaryJo of Micro, Rayvon Baker and wife Bonnie of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to Benefit for Bentley, P.O. Box 309, Four Oaks, NC 27524.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks.

