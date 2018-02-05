David M. Brown, 74, of Raleigh, formerly of Buies Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Kindred Hospital-Greensboro.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Dr. Millard R. and Dorothy Crane Brown. He was a graduate of Campbell College where he studied English literature and education. He enjoyed literature and history. He also enjoyed cars and watching NASCAR, hunting and fishing.

A private burial will take place at a later date in Spring Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include his brother, Roger P. Brown of Fuquay-Varina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter St., Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

