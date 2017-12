My name is Presley Hair. I am 5 1/2 years old. I have been a good girl most of the time. For Christmas I want a Hoverboard and a Baby Alive doll and a surprise. I’ll leave you some milk and cookies on the table. I have a big brother, Hunter. He is a good brother. And I have a brother, Wyatt. He has been good. Santa, I love Jesus. He and God are very good.

