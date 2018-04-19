Delbert Nunnery, 80, of 42 Little Joe Lane, Garland, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. today at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Highway, Clinton. Burial will follow at Erwin Memorial Park, Erwin.

Survivors include a son, Darrin Nunnery of Linden; daughter, Samantha Odom of Texas; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

