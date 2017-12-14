Della McMillian, JCCC Admin, Celebrated On Her Retirement

Johnston County Community College Administrative Assistant Della Mc-Millian retired after 15 years in the school’s business applied technology department.

Ms. McMillian graduated from JCC herself, with a degrees in business administration and internet technology.

The lifelong resident of Dunn worked directly under Dr. Debra Porta, dean of the department, and continues to volunteer at Think Smart Outreach Center and at her church, Dunn Chapel FWB Church.

The department gave her a retirement party for a job well done where friends gathered to celebrate.

Ms. McMillian was also honored with a surprise retirement party called “Raise your Glass,” given by her sister, Cassandra McMillian, at Triangle South Enterprise Center. Ms. McMillian was surprised by her family and friends who traveled near and far to help her celebrate. The event was catered with fried chicken, hamburger steak and gravy, cream potatoes, string beans, macaroni and cheese and a retirement cake, made by Atiya Armstrong.

Ms. McMillian plans to spend her retirement days volunteering, traveling and enjoying life. In her spare time, she is committed to the senior center of Dunn, Think Smart Academy and her church.

— Shaun Savarese

