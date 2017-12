Harnett County Partnership for Children is looking for donations of disposable wipes and diapers for a diapers and wipes drive.

The organization and a local ministry are partnering together to provide diapers and wipes to families in need.

Disposable diapers and wipes may be dropped off at 170 Pine State St., Lillington, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Harnett County Partnership for Children at (910) 893-2344.

