• Teens were the largest age group reported as distracted in fatal crashes.

From the Harnett County Department of Public Health

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the radio or navigation system — anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving. Our youngest and most inexperienced drivers are most at risk, with 10 percent of all distracted driving crashes involving drivers younger than the age of 20.

Public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department and the Child Fatality Prevention Team are working to increase awareness and to encourage all parents to talk to their teen drivers about distracted driving.

Teens were the largest age group reported as distracted at the time of fatal crashes. According to the data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,477 people were killed nationwide, and another 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015. One of the most alarming and widespread forms of distracted driving is cellphone usage.

Text messaging is of heightened concern because it involves taking your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel, and your mind off the task of driving. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

Distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves, they’re a danger to everyone else on the road. A text or call is not worth your life, or anyone else’s. Public health officials are encouraging parents to remind your teen about the dangers of texting and using a phone while driving. Encourage your teen to pay attention to the road at all times.

“Our goal is to help drivers understand that texting, cellphone use and other distractions behind the wheel can have dangerous consequences. We especially want to reach out to parents with teen drivers because we know that statistically, the under- 20 age group had the highest proportion of distracted drivers involved in fatal crashes,” stated Debra Hawkins, with the Harnett County Health Department and the Child Fatality Prevention Team.

Parents can play an important role in helping ensure their teen drivers take smart steps to stay safe on the road. Remind your teen about the dangers of texting and using a phone while driving. And continue the conversations, every day throughout the year to help keep their teens safe behind the wheel.

For more information about including safe driving tips for your teens, log onto the Harnett County Health Department’s website located at www.harnett. org/health or call the Health Department at (910) 893-7550.

Comment

comments