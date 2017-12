The following case was heard in Harnett County District Court on Dec. 7. Judge O. Henry Willis Jr. presided and District Attorney Joe Ells prosecuted the docket.

• Johnathon C. Duke pleaded guilty to driving while impaired. He received a 60-day sentence, 12 months unsupervised probation and was ordered to pay a $100 fine, cost and not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed.

