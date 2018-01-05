District Union

Continued From Page 1B

Raleigh/Dunn District Unions

The Raleigh/Dunn District Unions convened Dec. 31 at the Cape Fear “A” Headquarters.

Sunday school was taught by Pastor Vernon Hood. Scripture was read by Frankie Riggs. Sylvia Jones prayed. The topic of the lesson was “Faith To Unite.”

There were two deacons ordained — Jeremy Baker from St. Anna FWB Church and Charles Burke from McKoy’s Chapel FWB Church.

Elder Hood gave the invocation. Choral response was by Coats Chapel and Piney Grove churches. Affirmation of faith by Elder Hood. Elder Charles Tillman read scripture and Dr.

Alexander McArthur prayed.

Rita Blue welcomed everyone.

Eldress LaSane and Janet Williams read the announcements. Elder James Baker introduced the speaker. The sermon was by Dr. Michael Dials, pastor of First FWB Church, Erwin. His topic was “Stay Wasting Your Storm.” Expressions were given by bishops, district elders and host pastors.

This was the last union, closing out 2017.

