Divine Street Preschoolers Study The Groundhog

The Divine Street United Methodist Church three-day preschool class celebrated Groundhog Day by learning about the characteristics of a groundhog. They also studied Punxsutawney Phil and the legend that he has the ability to predict the weather. The children made their own predictions in class and they watched TV at home to find out if Phil did or did not see his shadow. Teachers for this class are Cindy Haney and Gayle Newman. Pictured from left, front row, are Sawyer Holland, Maple Kemp, Teagan Weller, Palmer Cannady, Ensley Johnson and Abram Womack. Back row, Luke Turlington, Reilyn Kincaid, Alton Page and Lydia Butts.

