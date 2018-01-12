Dixie Melody Boys In Concert Saturday

• Event to be held at Plain View PFWB Church, Clinton.

One of Gospel music’s popular quartets, The Dixie Melody Boys, will be featured at Plain View PFWB Church, located at 5105 Hobbton Highway, Clinton, Saturday.

The quartet will share their unique, four-part harmony during this musical event, as The View Masters host their homecoming celebration. This event begins at 6 p.m.

Since organizing over five decades ago, The Dixie Melody Boys have enjoyed much success, including a Grammy nomination and numerous Fan Award nominations from The Singing News Magazine. Hit releases have flowed their way, including recent releases such as “I’ll Be Living That Way,” “I Won’t Compromise,” “Welcome Home,” “Antioch Church Choir” and “I’m One Of Them.”

Their goal of delivering a first-class performance filled with excitement, energy and lots of great traditional, southern gospel music are traits which have been instilled in each member by group leader Ed O’Neal, a 50-year gospel music veteran, who was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2004. These characteristics, united with their desire to never compromise their responsibility to spread the gospel through southern gospel music in a professional manner have allowed The Dixie Melody Boys to establish a place at the forefront of southern gospel music.

To obtain additional information, call (910) 590-6773 or visit www.dixiemelodyboys.com.

