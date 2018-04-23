Opening Day In Dunn YesterdayApr 23 Comments Off on Opening Day In Dunn • Dixie Youth Kicks Off In Saturday Ceremonies Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese – A dozen youth baseball teams lined up on Red Lambreth field at Tyler Park at 9 a.m. just before the first pitch of the Dunn Parks and Recreation season on Saturday morning. Marley and Carmyn held tiny puppy Lilly before the games this weekend. Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese – Dunn Parks and Recreation Atheltic Director Billy Roach passed out eye-black to the softball coaches. Here, Julia Scott smiles after assistant coach Dennis McLemore applied her stickers. Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese – Dr. David Bradham of Bradham Chiropractic gives his softball team a strategic pep talk before their first game at Clarence Lee Tart Park Saturday morning. The Cellar softball team, from left, are Skylar McLemore, Julia Scott, Abby Johnson, McKenzie Odum, Laylon Knittle, Addison Lanier, Avery Phillips, Lilly Johnson, Iliana Eason, head coach Melissa Scott and assistant coach Dennis McLemore. Before the national anthem, softball players removed their caps and faced the American flag at Clarence Lee Tart Park during opening day ceremonies. All flags were at half mast on Saturday in memory of the late former First Lady Barbara Bush who passed away on Tuesday. Dunn Parks and Recreation Director Bryan McNeill and Athletic Director Billy Roach pass signed, ceremonial opening day softballs out to the 2017 Dixie Angels World Series champions. Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInComment comments Previous ArticleOrange Blanks Black In Spring GameNext ArticleCCCC’s Thompson Named To NJCAA All-America Honors