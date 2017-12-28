Dolly Lackey, 93, of 130 Pecan Estate Lane, Micro, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Lackey was born on Aug. 12, 1924, in West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lackey; and daughters, Libby Deese and Dianne Cox. She had lived with her grandson and his wife, Bobby and Hope DeHart, for over 20 years. Mrs. Lackey was a homemaker.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. today at Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens. The Rev. James Cole will officiate.

Survivors include her children, Darlene Martin, Paul Danley and Sarah Ross; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and greatgreat- grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. today, prior to the graveside service, at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks.

Memorials may be made to Hope DeHart, 130 Pecan Estate Lane, Micro, NC 27576, to help with funeral expenses.

