Donald C. McRae, 70

Donald Chris McRae, 70, of Sanford died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Harnett County, son of the late Britt and Mary Christine Powell McRae. At the age of 10, he delivered milk and also worked as a paper boy for the Sanford Herald. He worked at CP& L and Progress Energy for 36 and a half years, retiring in 2003. He also did contracting work for outages at Progress Energy. Mr. McRae’s hobbies included world traveling, bird watching, hunting, wood carving, fishing and golf. He was a southpaw pitcher who as a youngster played baseball. He also played and coached church softball. He was a member of Gideons International. Mr. McRae was also a member of Baptist Chapel Church in Broadway where he served as trustee, deacon, Sunday school teacher and was a choir member.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday at Baptist Chapel Church, 2413 Buckhorn Road, Sanford, with the Revs. Alex Smith and Phillip Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Summerville Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lillington.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Vivian Nell Currin McRae; son, Craig McRae and wife Stephanie of Sanford; daughter, Donna McRae Blakley and husband Joe of Sanford; grandchildren, Britt McRae, Brice McRae, Currin Blakley and Joelle Blakley; brother, Larry McRae and wife Sue of Sanford; sister, Phebe McRae Eason of Greensboro; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Baptist Chapel Church and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International — Lee County Camp, P.O. Box 1032, Sanford, NC 27331 or the Alzheimer’s Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

