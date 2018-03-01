Donald Ray Grimes Sr.

July 30, 1935 — Feb. 25, 2018

ANGIER — Donald “Donnie” Ray Grimes Sr., 82, passed away on Sunday after several years of declining health. He died in the home and on the land that he loved. A native of Harnett County, he was the son of the late Alda Mae Norris and Orus Jennings Grimes.

He started work at the age of 17 in sheetrock in Newport News, Va. He later came to North Carolina to live and raise his family. After working several years for others, he decided to start his own business, Grimes Drywall. After his health prevented him from working, he kept Grimes Drywall going with the help of Donald Chapman. Donald Chapman is Grimes Drywall and Donnie was proud to know that his legacy would live on through him.

Donnie was a simple man. He loved his farm, country music, bluegrass music, NASCAR and watching oldies of Gunsmoke. He was a man that loved his family, adored his children, but the saddest day of his life was the day he was told that Don, his son, had died. Life goes on, but it’s never the same.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Plainview Presbyterian Church, 2712 Plainview Church Road, Angier, NC 27501. The burial followed in the church cemetery.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Joanne Holland Grimes; his daughter, Melynda Dawn Grimes; grandson, Noah Robert Grimes Baker; and granddaughter, Sydney Malynda Baker, all of White Salmon, Wash.; son-in-heart, Donald Chapman and wife Tammy of Angier; sister-in-law, Vickie Holland Hillman and husband Richard Hillman; special great-great-nephew, Jimmy Dalton Avery and special great-great-niece, McKayla Love Gardner, all of Angier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Ray Grimes Jr. in 1970; and his sisters, Sue Grimes Penny, Jewel Grimes Denton and Judy Grimes Williams.

The family received friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier and at other times at the home.

