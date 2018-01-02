Donaphine ‘Dona’ W. Mitchell, 67

Donaphine “Dona” Warren Mitchell, 67, of 1144 Woodbrook Way, Garner, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at her home.

Mrs. Mitchell was born Nov. 14, 1950, in Harnett County to the late James Graylon Warren and Evelyn Meatrice Wood Duff. She was a 1969 graduate of Benson High School and retired from Bell South telephone company.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be the Rev. Horace Johnson. Burial will follow in Young Family Cemetery.

Survivors are her husband, William “Bill” Rufus Mitchell; stepchildren and spouses, Melissa Ann and Jim Williams of Pittsboro and Anthony Low and Amy Mitchell of Durham; brother, James Linwood Warren and wife Diane of Raleigh; nephews, Mark Anthony Warren and wife Tamla and Brandon Warren and wife Krista; two stepgrandchildren; and several great-nieces and and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 tonight at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson .

Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.

Donaphine ‘Dona’W. Mitchell

Comment

comments