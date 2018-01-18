Don’t Miss Out! BBB Is Offering $20,000 In Scholarships

• Student applictions are due Jan. 31.

RALEIGH — Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina’s Educational Foundation (BBB) is now accepting applications for the 2018 BBB Torch Scholarships, which recognize students who personify high ethical standards as demonstrated through leadership, community service, overall personal integrity and academic history.

Torch Scholarships are given to college-bound high school juniors, senior, and college undergraduates who reside or attend school within BBB of Eastern North Carolina’s 33-county service area. Scholarship prizes totaling $20,000 will be awarded.

2018 Torch Scholarship Awards:

$1,000 Atlantic Tire & Service BBB Torch Scholarship $1,000 Triangle Office Equipment BBB Torch Scholarship $1,000 Air Works Heating and Air BBB Torch Scholarship $2,000 Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services of Cary & NE Raleigh BBB Torch Scholarship

$2,000 Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems of Raleigh Torch Scholarship $2,000 J. Kenneth Lesley BBB Torch Scholarship $3,000 National Pawn BBB Torch Scholarship $3,000 ALCO Custom Cabinets BBB Torch Scholarship $5,000 Student of Ethics BBB Torch Scholarship To be eligible, students must submit an online application. Completed applications are due by 5 p.m., Jan. 31.

For more information on the scholarship and to access the application, visit bbbscholarship.org.

For assistance, contact Steve Fromme at sfromme@raleigh.bbb. org or (919) 277-4227.

