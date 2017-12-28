Doris M. Allen, 83

Doris Marie Allen, 83, of Smithfield died Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at Johnston Health in Smithfield.

Mrs. Allen was born in Wake County on Nov. 30, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph W. Kelly and Letha McGee Kelly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Braxton N. Allen.

Mrs. Allen was a homemaker and military wife.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home Chapel, Dunn. Burial will follow in the Hannas Creek Cemetery in Benson.

Survivors include sons, Maurice N. Allen and wife Linda of Wendell, John S. Allen of Smithfield, Donald V. Allen and wife Kathy of Clayton; sister, Jean Kelly Moore and husband Bobby of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Jeffrey Allen, Jason Allen, Joshua Allen, Nicole Allen, Jason Mazziotti, Christie Allen-Down, Brian Allen and Michael Allen; and great-grandchildren, Justin Allen, Jakob Allen, Jace Allen, Zachariah Allen, Zeller Allen, Erika Allen, Wesley Allen Francois, Aston Down, Ashby Down, Xander Allen and Grayson Allen

Comment

comments