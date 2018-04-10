Dorothy B. Godfrey, 88

Dorothy Marie Brown Godfrey, 88, of Sanford died Saturday, April 7, 2018.

She was born in Harnett County on June, 14, 1929, to the late John David Brown and Sarah Patterson Brown. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Duncan Brown and Raymond Brown; and her sister, Lillian McNeill.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. today at Holly Springs Baptist Church by the Revs. Scott Yow and Jerry Parsons. Burial will be at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of Holly Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Edward D. Godfrey; her son, Edward D. Godfrey Jr. and wife Valerie of Sanford; and grandchildren, Jonathan Godfrey, Samuel Godfrey and Joseph Godfrey.

Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.

