Ms. Dorothy Davis Blackard, 87, of Linden passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Dorothy was born on Oct. 7, 1930, in Linden, N.C., the daughter of the late Ira Laney and Dora Rouse Davis. As the youngest of eight children, she had a larger than life personality that followed her throughout her entire life. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Brantley, Myrtle Tew and Effie Bill; and her brothers, Arthur, Carl, Howard and Earl Davis.

Dorothy was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of Parker’s Grove United Methodist Church where you could find her sitting in the same pew every Sunday. She enjoyed participating in her Women of the Church group and singing gospel hymns with her family and friends. After graduating from Linden High School, she trained as a secretary, a profession she loved and truly embraced. For 48 years, she proudly served as a secretary and mother hen to the Fort Bragg Dental Command, retiring as secretary to the Dental Commander.

Dorothy was a very glamorous woman who enjoyed dressing up, wearing red lipstick and Beautiful perfume. She loved living in Linden where she saved up to build her own house in front of her childhood home. She enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family. Her favorite hobby was gardening and she loved being surrounded by flowers, especially roses, sunflowers and orchids. She enjoyed animals — especially dogs.

In January of 1954, she gave birth to her pride and joy, Dora Frances. She was a fiercely protective, loving and incredibly courageous mother. Humor, wit and a network of caring family members helped her persevere as a loving mother and kept everyone laughing until her final days. In 1987, she became a grandmother to her only grandchild, Rebecca Frances, who openly admits to being blessed with the world’s greatest Granny.

She is survived by her daughter, Dora Frances Ruck; son-in-law, David Carl Ruck; granddaughter, Rebecca Frances Ruck; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be Tuesday, May 1, 2018, from noon to 1 p.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home in Dunn, N.C., followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Don Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Parker’s Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life gathering to be held at the Linden Community Building after the burial.

The Ruck family is eternally grateful for the invaluable help of Dorothy’s caregivers, Myra Hicks, Bonnie Brown, Robin Purcel, Nancy Parker and Amy Hunt.

Donations in her memory can be made to Parker’s Grove Cemetery Fund, care of Erwin United Methodist Church, 600 Denim Drive, Erwin, NC 28339.

