Dorothy W. Stephenson, 89

Dorothy “Dot” Lee Weeks Stephenson, 89, of Angier died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at Wake Med in Raleigh.

She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Rocky Mount. She was the wife of the late Raeford Stephenson of Raleigh and mother of the late Wanda Lee Stephenson of Asheville. She was the daughter of the late Katie Estelle Batts Weeks Blanford and James L. Weeks of Rocky Mount.

Mrs. Stephenson graduated from Benvenue High School in Rocky Mount, and subsequently moved to Raleigh where she attended Kings Business College. She lived in Raleigh and Angier for many years. She was a stay-at-home mother to her children during their early years and later worked for the N.C. Department of Disability Determination Services. She was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Benson.

A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Raleigh Memorial Park chapel in Raleigh with burial to follow. The Rev. Dr. Will G. Barnes will officiate.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Stephenson Burckhalter (Tom) of Lady’s Island, S.C.; son, Timothy Rae Stephenson (Rita) of Courtland, Va.; sister, Thelma Weeks Roberts of Wilmington; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 300 E. McIver St., Angier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Johnston County), P.O. Box 1802, Smithfield, NC 27577-1802 namijcnc.net; or to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1140 B.H. Parrish Road, Benson, NC 27504.

Comment

comments