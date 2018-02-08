DR Managing Editor Honored For 30 Years

Daily Record Editor

and Publisher Bart Adams presented a plaque to Managing Editor Lisa Farmer Feb. 1 to recognize her 30 years of service to the newspaper. 'Lisa has adapted to all the changes both in technology and in our industry,' Mr. Adams said. He talked about when Mrs. Farmer started with the paper in 1988 as a young reporter and working her way up in the company. 'She, of course, eventually rose to managing editor, a post from which she has served this newspaper, our community and our readers so well,' he said. The newspaper staff joined in congratulating Mrs. Farmer, and shared cake and other refreshments to celebrate the occasion.

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

