Dunn Chamber Accepting Nominations For Banquet

The Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for awards to be presented during the annual Membership and Awards Banquet Jan. 30. Nominations are being accepted through today and are being accepted for: Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Sponsors also are needed for the event. For details or more information, call (910) 892-4113.

Comment

comments