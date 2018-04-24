Dunn Chamber Announces Office Value Golf Classic

.

Annual chamber fundraiser set for May 8.

Dana Cochran, president of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the chamber will host the Office Value Inc. Golf Classic on Tuesday, May 8, at Chicora Golf Club.

Golf Tournament Chairman Jonathan Murphy invites teams to join, stating, “This tournament is always a lot of fun with great fellowship with other businesses while we support the efforts of our chamber that works so hard for our members and community.”

The tournament is limited to the first 100 players and the cost is $65 per player or $260 for a team. Registration includes green fees, cart, lunch, soda and water. Teams can buy an “extras package” which includes two mulligans, one red tee and insurance on hole No. 11 per team.

New for this year the tournament will include a “ball drop” — purchase a raffle ticket that will correspond to a numbered ball, which will be gathered in a bucket and dropped onto a predetermined area. The ball that gets in the “hole” is the winner. Grand prize pack includes a YETI cooler courtesy of First Federal Bank, ($250 retail value), $200 cash and $50 worth of area merchandise and gift certificates — for a total value of $500. Raffle tickets will be sold in advance as well as on the day of the tournament. You can get yours for $5 from a committee member or at the Dunn Chamber office.

Tournament also includes a new car hole-in-one provided by Dorman Cadillac-GMC Truck and a $100 cash hole-in-one provided by Holloman Exterminators. There will be prizes for the top three teams in two flights — first place $300, second place $200 and third place $100 to be split among the winning team members. Prizes will also be awarded for the closest to the pin and longest drive. Lunch and registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the shotgun start at noon.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Dunn Chamber office at 209 W. Divine St., Dunn or downloaded online at www. dunnchamber.com under the about us tab, on the forms and registrations page. For additional questions or information, contact the chamber office at 910-892-4113.

