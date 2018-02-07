Dunn Chamber Presents Golden Apple Award

The Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce presented a Golden Apple Award to Denise Jarrell, parenting and child development teacher at Triton High School. Education Committee member Meredith Bradham and Assistant Principal LaTasha Cromwell made the presentation.

Mrs. Jarrell was nominated by former Triton High School Principal Chip Mangum.

In the nomination, Mr. Mangum said, “We wanted to show our respect and love for Triton’s own Denise Jarrell. Her smile and friendly greeting has given many students the courage to continue on their education journey, and her many years of service and devotion to education. May her new beginning be filled with happy memories of the years she spent contributing to the success of Triton.

“Two important things in Denise’s life that have made her a wonderful person and excellent teacher are her strong faith in God, and her love for her family and pupils. These characteristics have spilled over into teaching her subjects with a passion and enthusiasm. Her own teaching skills, made it easier and fun for every student to contribute actively thereby making her class an engaging one for all.

“She has put in great efforts in instilling tolerance, kindness, patience onto future generations. She has worked tirelessly in getting students involved and interested in learning. Denise has worn many hats including as a cheerleader coach, Miss Triton Pageant coordinator, FCCLA Club adviser, simulated baby provider and presenter of information.”

The Golden Apple Award is a chamber program to help recognize the efforts of standout teachers in our Dunn Area Schools. Administrators, teachers, counselors, parents and students are encouraged to nominate an outstanding teacher currently teaching full time at a Dunn area public or private school, which is an active member of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the awards or the Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce, call the chamber office at 910-892-4113 or visit www.DunnChamber.com.

Pictured from left, Dunn Chamber Education Committee member Meredith Bradham, Denise Jarrell and Triton High School Assistant Principal LaTasha Cromwell.

