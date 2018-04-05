Dunn Chamber Will Present Business Impact: School Update

.

Program will focus on grades K-8.

The Economic Development Division of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Impact: School Update presented by BB& T on Tuesday, April 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at in the Conference Room of South River Electric Membership Corporation, located at 17494 U.S. 421 S., Dunn.

A feature presentation will be made by Harnett County Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Fleming. A “Schools Update” with a focus on kindergarten through eighth grades will be given by Harnett Primary Principal Catherine Jones, Wayne Avenue Principal Steve McLean and by Dunn Middle Principal Dr. Janet Doffermyre.

The Business Impact Luncheon will include lunch, a question and answer session and opportunities for networking. Cost to attend is $12 per person for lunch, which is payable to the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Call the Dunn Chamber at 910- 892-4413 or email office@dunnchamber. com to get registered by Wednesday, April 11.

Featured presenters for the Dunn Chamber's Business Impact: School Update on April 17 will be, from left, Dr. Aaron Fleming, Catherine Jones, Steve McLean and Dr. Janet Doffermyre.

