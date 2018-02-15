Dunn Educator Given ‘Leading With A Heart’ Award

Dunn resident Arani “Rita” Ramphal, a Guyanese-born educator and teacher assistant at Pine Level Elementary School, was recognized with the “Leading With A Heart” award at her school for 2017.

The award is given to one employee from each school in Johnston County for each school year. The recipient is nominated by the school and chosen by the school superintendent. Some criteria include enhancing a school team spirit, exhibiting dynamic leadership, being a confident worker and a skilled communicator.

Ms. Ramphal attributed receiving this award to her willingness to work well with all the grades, and to serve well with the other teachers, administrators and all employees. In addition, she tries her best to develop an amicable relationship with students and parents.

Ms. Ramphal’s background is one of diversity and willingness to work well with others. She lived in Guyana and later in Freeport, Bahamas, where she worked as a teacher. In 1989, she relocated to the United States in order to work with the church and to enhance the education of her children, who both completed college and earned successful jobs. She said that she left Guyana because of political oppression and the demise of democracy in that country and found little hope for progress.

She always had a great desire for learning, and after she finished high school, she attended a theological school, got married, worked with churches, and later in life, went back to school and finished bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Learning has left a sweet taste for knowledge,” she noted.

While in the U.S., she worked in adult education with the community college, and later became a teacher assistant with the public schools in North Carolina.

