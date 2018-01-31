Dunn-Erwin Rotary Welcomes New Member

The Dunn-Erwin Rotary Club welcomed its newest member, Samantha Wullenwaber, planning and inspections director for the city of Dunn. The club has added five new members since the start of this year in July. Lynne Carpenter, district chair for the All Clubs Conference to be held in New Bern on April 27-29, also spoke at the meeting. She shared about the speakers, fellowship and opportunity to get re-Rotarized at the conference. Ms. Carpenter’s home club is in Zebulon, where there are about 17

members. She is an agency director at Professional Healthcare Inc. in Knightdale. Pictured is club

president, Shannon Johnson, and the club's newest Rotarian, Samantha Wullenwaber.

Contributed Photo

