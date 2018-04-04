Dunn Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges In Sampson County

• Complaint leads to arrest for dog fighting.

BY RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a Dunn man on charges of animal cruelty and dog fighting.

According to Lt. Marcus Smith of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Joe Ravone Alford, 38, was arrested after a complaint was received of an animal being mistreated.

An investigation by the responding deputies led to Mr. Alford’s arrest.

“Animal Control responded to the residence based on a complaint received,” Lt. Smith said. “Once there, they discovered that a canine had signs of mistreatment. As a result, the defendant was charged.”

Mr. Alford was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals, dog, cat and ferret vaccination violations and one count of dog fighting.

Mr. Alford has been released on bond.

Alford

