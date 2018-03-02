Dunn Middle Band Teacher Awarded Golden Apple

.

Dunn Chamber recognizes area teachers.

The Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce presented a Golden Apple Award to John Page, band teacher at Dunn Middle School. Vice President of Education Rob Jones and Education Committee member Kareen Teasley, along with Dunn Middle School Principal Dr. Janet Doffermyre and Assistant Principal Calvetta Dunkins made the presentation.

Mr. Page was nominated by a colleague, Susan Murray. In her nomination Ms. Murray stated, “I have worked at Dunn Middle School with John Page for many years. I enjoy watching his students grow from their first sixthgrade band performance to their eighth-grade concert performance. He teaches his students how music helps them express their moods and attitudes, thoughts and feelings. His students are very successful in our All County Band competitions.

“Mr. Page’s love for music is contagious, and his students catch it. John’s former students return often to visit because of the relationships he has built with them. John Page is an exemplary professional educator and is very deserving of the Golden Apple Award.”

The Golden Apple Award is a chamber program to help recognize the efforts of standout teachers in Dunn area schools. Administrators, teachers, counselors, parents and students are encouraged to nominate an outstanding teacher currently teaching full time at a Dunn area public or private school, which is an active member of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the awards or the Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce, call the chamber office at 910-892-4113 or visit www. DunnChamber.com.

Pictured from left are Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee member Kareen Teasley, Dunn Chamber Vice President of Education Rob Jones, Golden Apple Award recipient John Page, Dunn Middle School Principal Dr. Janet Doffermyre and Assistant Principal Calvetta Dunkins.

