Shots Fired Call To 911 Was False

Wednesday morning, a school administrator at Dunn Middle School was notified a 911 call had been made stating shots were fired around or near the school, according to a Harnett County Schools spokesperson. It was determined by Dunn Police investigators the call was false and the school was not in danger. The call is under investigation to find the source of the call. The school did not lock down and ran as normal.

Daily Record Photo/Rick Curl

