Dunn Middle Students Explore Science

Two people died as a result of a tragic accident which took place outside Coats Thursday afternoon.

Ruth West Pleasant, 79, of Guy Road, Angier, and Emagene Mangum, 77, of Angier both died after they were involved in a collision on N.C. 55 near the intersec- See Crash, Page 3

Rescue workers examine one of two cars involved in a fatal accident Thursday afternoon. Two people died in the accident on N.C. 55 including the driver of this car, 77-year-old Emagene Mangum of Angier.

The driver of this sport utility vehicle, Ruth West Pleasant, 79, of Angier, lost her life as a result of a head-on collision Thursday afternoon near Coats. The N.C. Highway Patrol is still investigating the wreck, which also claimed the life of another woman from Angier.

tion of Bill Avery Road. The scene of the accident was adjacent to the entrance to Tony’s Body Shop.

Troopers on the scene Thursday said the women were still alive when they were taken from the scene. On Friday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol was not immediately available.

The two vehicles, a passenger car driven by Mrs. Mangum and a sport utility vehicle driven by Mrs. Pleasant, crashed head on.

The accident caused traffic to be diverted off the road for several hours while clean up continued.

Firefighters from the Coats-Grove and Angier Fire departments along with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Coats Police Department all responded.

Mrs. Pleasant is survived by her husband, Glenwood A.“Teeney” Pleasant. She was a native of Johnston County. She was employed by the Terry Hill Manufacturing Company for more than 20 years and worked at Walmart for 10 years prior to her retirement. Her funeral was set to be held Saturday.

Mrs. Mangum is survived by her husband, Rufus Mangum. She was a native of Franklin, Va. Her funeral was set to be held Sunday.

