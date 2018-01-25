Dunn Native Named Partner At Hardison & Cochran

On Tuesday, Hardison & Cochran, Attorneys at Law announced that attorney John Paul Godwin was elevated to partner at the law firm.

Mr. Godwin focuses his legal practice on plaintiffs’ personal injury cases and has obtained a number of substantial settlements for injury victims.

As a personal injury attorney, he views his primary responsibility as legal advocacy on behalf of clients. At the same time, Mr. Godwin recognizes that many injured people rely on their lawyer to be a general counselor, who will offer compassion and emotional support regarding the struggles the client is experiencing.

“John Paul Godwin reflects the effective and client- focused legal representation we strive to provide clients at Hardison & Cochran,” said Benjamin T. Cochran, managing partner of Hardison & Cochran. “We congratulate him on being named a partner.”

Mr. Godwin graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2006, with a bachelor’s in history. He obtained a Juris Doctor from the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University in 2010.

Inspired by the example of his stepfather, who has a general law practice in Dunn, Mr. Godwin became interested in the field of law while in high school. As a second- and third-year law student, Mr. Godwin worked as an intern and law clerk at Hardison & Cochran and joined the firm after graduating from law school.

Mr. Godwin is active in the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce and in the Young Lawyers Division and the Professionalism Committee of the Wake County Bar Association. He also is active in Grove Presbyterian Church in Dunn and coaches the Triton High School moot court team, which won a regional championship in 2015.

