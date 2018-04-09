Dunn PAL Golf Tournament Set April 12

By RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

Citing the annoying of residents and the trash left behind, Harnett County Commissioner Joe Miller called for an end to panhandling across the county.

An end to the practice has been discussed previously by the commissioners and very little action was ever taken. Now, Mr. Miller wants to see the commissioners move forward as quickly as possible.

“I know we’ve got the problem throughout the county,” he said. “In a couple of places out my direction, not only are they a nuisance to the people, but the filth and trash they leave everywhere they go, so I would like for this board to take a stand and make panhandling illegal, to stop it right now and get it over with.”

Mr. Miller told the panel he has spoken with Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats about the matter.

“I’ve talked to the sheriff, the sheriff agrees,” he added. “I think we need to go ahead and stop panhandling.”

Interim County Manager Paula Stewart told the commissioners she has taken steps to begin the process of finding out the legal steps involved.

“We didn’t ever make it illegal,” she said. “We were trying to write tickets and do things inside the sheriff’s department and we didn’t make it illegal, this is just the next step. We just discouraged it and put up signs but we didn’t say it was illegal.”

After the meeting, Mr. Miller discussed the move with The Daily Record, saying panhandling is an eyesore for the county and needs to be eradicated.

“We’re trying to attract industry and retail stuff to the county and everywhere they go they trash the place, they throw their trash down and I’m tired of looking at it,” he said. “They’re bothering the citizens at the grocery stores and the retail outlets. It’s just time to stop it.”

Mr. Miller said he’s shown signs of panhandlers being more affluent than they portray.

“We’ve seen people out there panhandling getting brand new trucks,” he said. “From what we’ve gathered and most of the information we’ve got, most of those men and women are making more money than I am, so it’s time to stop it. It just doesn’t look good and the trash if phenomenal.”

Mr. Miller doesn’t foresee any issues with the other commissioners and predicts a unanimous approval. As for the penalty, it may be up to the sheriff, and also called for allowing the time for a transition.

“I guess we’d leave that up to the sheriff,” he said. “I think maybe they would get a warning when the law passes and educate them. Then after that come up with a fine.”

Commission Chairman Gordon Springle agrees with Mr. Miller and believes the biggest issue involves the way panhandlers often leave the areas they’ve been occupying.

“The trash and stuff they have, I think that’s where the issue is,” he said. “I think that’s why we need to do something about it.”

While nothing has officially been added at this time, it is likely the commissioners will address the issue formally at one of their workshop sessions, possibly as early as April 10.

