Dunn PAL Golf Tournament Set April 12

. Registration is $45 per person with lunch included and proceeds going to help afterschool programs.

Are you itching to get out on the links? Do you want to play 18 holes of quality golf while raising money for a good, local cause? The 16th annual Dunn Police Athletic League (PAL) Golf Tournament will be held at Chicora Golf Course on Thursday, April 12.

To participate, golfers must register by 10 a.m. on the day of the tournament. The registration fee is $45 per person or $180 per team. Greens, cart fees, drinks, snacks and lunch are included. Those interested can register and pay online at dunnpal.org.

Dunn PAL is the Youth Crime Prevention Unit of the Dunn Police Department working with youth from ages 6-18 in school and in various after-school activities. The proceeds from this event will assist PAL with their after-school youth programs.

Chicora Golf Course is located at 494 Chicora Club Drive, Erwin. Refreshments will be on hand the entire day, and a complimentary lunch will also be served. The scheduled rain date is April 26.

The four-man teams, captain’s choice super-ball tournament has one morning tee time, a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Mulligans and red tees can be purchased at the event for $5 each. There will be door prizes, closest to the pin and longest drive prizes, as well as awards for the top three flights.

Dunn PAL has an extensive after- school tutoring/homework assistance program, boxing, basketball, weight training, wrestling, track and field and flag football programs. They also offer mass communications, college and career preparation and community gardening.

Dunn PAL partners with Harnett County Schools, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern N.C. and Boys Town: Nebraska, while assisting with Triton High School’s football, basketball and track teams.

The City of Dunn’s Police Athletic League began in 1995 and has grown from less than 10 kids to more than 350. All proceeds from the April’s 16 annual golf tournament will be used for PAL’s after-school programs.

Registration space for the tournament is limited. Forms should be mailed to Dunn PAL Inc. c/o Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 1065, Dunn, N.C. 28335. Forms and payment can also be left at the offices located at 610 Fairground Road, Dunn. For questions about how to donate, call the Dunn PAL office at 910-892-1873.

Comment

comments