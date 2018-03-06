Dunn Parks And Rec Champs Mar 6 Comments Off on Dunn Parks And Rec Champs • Boys basketball 10U and 13U winners Contributed Photo/Dunn Parks And Rec Contributed Photo/Dunn Parks And Rec Dunn Parks and Recreation boys 13-and-under basketball champions Team 5. At right, head coach William Surles, at left, assistant coach Tyrone Willimas. Pictured, in no particular order, are Carson Britt, Ezekial Dixon, Sergio Domiguez, Eligah Holmes, Alexander Johnson, Ross Stevens, Vincent Washington, Ben West, Qua’Shaun Williams and Solomon Woods. A hand-picked selection of 12U all-stars will begin regional NCSWAC tournament play Friday in Nashville, N.C. If victorious on Sunday, the Dunn boys will play in a state tournament in Clayton on March 16. Dunn Parks and Recreation boys 10-and-under basketball champions, Team 1. At left, head coach Glenn Bruce, at right coach Brian Thompson. Pictured, in no particular order, are Owen Bruce, Joshua Cameron, Jonathan Honeycutt, Chase McAllister, Romello Pegues, Carson Tew, Wesley Tew, Kole Thompson and Austin Wise. Not pictured are Conner Norris and William Willard. A hand-picked selection of 10U all-stars will begin regional NCSWAC tournament play Friday in Selma. If victorious on Sunday, the Dunn boys will play in a state tournament in Knightdale on March 16. Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInComment comments Previous ArticleWhat The Future Feels Like