The Dunn City Council will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m.

There will be a public comment period where speakers can address the council for up to 3 minutes. The comment period is up to 30 minutes.

New police officer Dustin Miller and public works employees Joe Jones will be recognized.

Melissa Matti will receive her certified municipal clerk certificate and Lt. Rodney Rowland will be given his advanced law enforcement certificate.

Comment

comments