Dunn Women’s Club To Host Fashion Show

Fundraiser to benefit community and upkeep of Howard House.

The Dunn Women’s Club will host a “Spring Into Fashion” fundraiser fashion show Feb. 10 at the Howard House, 402 S. Layton Ave., Dunn.

“We are pleased to announce that Frox, Jernigan’s and Sami Anne’s will present us with the newest trends in fashion, transitioning from cool to warm weather,” Sara Titchener with the Dunn Women’s Club said.

The mimosa bar and brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by door prizes.

Limited seating is available. Tickets are $20 in advance and are available from any club woman, at the Dunn Tourism Authority office and at Titchener Travel.

For additional information, contact Ms. Titchener at 910892-0481.

All proceeds benefit the community and ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the historic house, which is listed on the National Registry.

